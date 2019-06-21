Demi Moore to star in 'Brave New World' series

American Demi Moore, known for her role in 'G.I. Jane', is all set to join the 'Brave New World' series.

The Universal Content Productions (UCP) series will see Moore essaying the role of Linda, a brash and hard-living mother of (Alden Ehrenreich), Variety reported.

The upcoming series is based on Aldous Huxley's novel of the same name and is based on a utopian society which has achieved peace and stability through their ban on monogamy, privacy, money, family, and history.

Moore has come onboard alongside other notable actors like Kylie Bunbury, Hannah John-Kamen, Sen Mitsuji, and

The series is being written by David Wiener, Grant Morrison, and Wiener will be producing the film, along with Morrison. and of will also produce.

The first episode of the series will be helmed and produced by

Apart from her stint at the series, Moore will be seen in Patrick Brice's comedy-horror 'Corporate Animals' which also stars

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)