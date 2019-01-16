'Democrats are a Party of open borders and crime': Trump

-
President Donald Trump on Wednesday termed the Democrats in the House as "a Party of open borders and crime" while reiterating his demand over funding a wall at the southern US-Mexico border.
The US President took to Twitter saying, "There are now 77 major or significant Walls built around the world, with 45 countries planning or building Walls. Over 800 miles of Walls have been built in Europe since only 2015. They have all been recognized as close to 100 per cent successful. Stop the crime at our Southern Border!"
"It is becoming more and more obvious that the Radical Democrats are a Party of open borders and crime. They want nothing to do with the major Humanitarian Crisis on our Southern Border. #2020!"
The comments from the US President came when the partial shutdown in the US government, triggered by a lack of consensus between the lawmakers and the US President on the border wall funding which was one of Trump's electoral promises, reached its 26th day, without any clear signs of reopening the government anytime in the near future.
The ongoing government shutdown is the longest in the history of the US.
The previous week, the US government shutdown reached an impasse after Trump walked out of the negotiation meeting over wall funding with Congressional leaders, which included House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer. Trump latter stated that he walked out after the leaders told him that the border wall will not be funded.
This comes a day after Trump his maiden address from Oval office reiterating his demand for 5.7 billion USD to fund a wall on the border with Mexico, asserting that the "growing crisis" of illegal immigration is hurting millions of Americans.
