Taiwan part of China's internal affairs: Beijing

China, on Tuesday, reinforced that Taiwan is an internal issue of the nation and warned that the Chinese military would "safeguard national reunification" if somebody tried to split Taiwan from China.
Quoting General Li Zuocheng, the chief of China's Central Military Commission Joint Staff Department, NHK World further said that Beijing would not tolerate any external interference in its national issue.
The General's comments come after he held a meeting with the US' Chief of Naval Operations, Admiral John Richardson, here on Tuesday, where the two sides decided to strengthen communications and control risks.
The Chinese military official's comments echo Chinese President Xi Jinping's words, where he had voiced similar sentiments with regard to Taiwan.
The Republic of China, or Taiwan, has always maintained that it is a free country with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen stating that China would have to "face the reality of the existence of the Republic of China" in her New Year's address.
