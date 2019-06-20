Devendra Fadnavis will be CM again with everyone's support: BJP's Ram Kadam

Soon after reports emerged about the aiming for its own in the upcoming elections, said that current of the state will return to power with everyone's support.

" is appreciated by all and he will be the again with everyone's support. is our ally, leaders of the opposition are of the opinion that should be the Chief Minister," Kadam said.

in its mouthpiece Saamana hinted at having a Chief Minister, who will be from the Uddhav Thackeray-led party after the state Assembly elections, which are scheduled for later this year.

"We are in alliance with the BJP, but Shiv Sena has its own thinking. Shiv Sena is moving forward with one resolve. With this resolve, we will 'saffronise' the Vidhan Sabha tomorrow and on the 54th foundation day, there will be a Shiv Sena Chief Minister," the Shiv Sena said in an editorial in Saamana.

This came as Shiv Sena celebrated its 53rd on Wednesday. Fadnavis and other leaders from both the parties were also present at the event.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)