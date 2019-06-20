I have asked Rahul not to resign as Congress president: Gowda

Former and Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) founder HD on Thursday said that he has asked to reconsider his decision to resign from the post of party

"I have briefed and told him to reconsider his stand to resign," Gowda told reporters during a press conference here.

Talking about the issues related to JDS, Gowda said: "Our party will hold a meeting of all members on Friday. The committed workers will be felicitated."

"Our H Vishwanath has said that he will not quit the party but does not want to continue as the I have called a meeting of backward class leaders. We will try and convince him to continue," he said.

"On June 23, I will call a meeting of those leaders who have lost the polls. No discussions will take place on the coalition government or the Cabinet expansion in the meeting," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)