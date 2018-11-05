Dhanteras got more special, said PM Modi on INS Arihant completing nuclear triad

Dhanteras got more special, said while felicitating the crew of Strategic Strike (SSBN) INS Arihantafter the submarine returned from its first deterrence patrol, completing the establishment of the country's survivable

"Dhanteras gets even more special! India's pride, successfully completed its first deterrence patrol! I congratulate all those involved, especially the crew of for this accomplishment, which will always be remembered in our history," tweeted.

outlined that this is a major achievement, adding that a credible nuclear deterrence is the need of the hour.

"The success of enhances India's security needs. It is a major achievement for our entire nation. True to its name, INS Arihant will protect the 130 crore Indians from external threats and contribute to the atmosphere of peace in the region. In an era such as this, a credible nuclear deterrence is the need of the hour. The success of INS Arihant gives a fitting response to those who indulge in nuclear blackmail", he tweeted.

A statement released by Office also informed that congratulated the crew and all those involved in the achievement which puts among a handful of countries having the capability to design, construct and operate SSBNs.

"Prime Minister Modi commended the courage and commitment of India's brave soldiers and the talent and perseverance of its scientists, whose untiring efforts transformed the scientific achievement of nuclear tests into establishment of an immensely complex and credible nuclear triad, and dispelled all doubts and questions about India's capability and resolve in this regard," the statement read.

Drawing a comparison with the festival of light, Diwali, the Prime Minister expressed hope that just as light dispels darkness and fear, INS Arihant will be the harbinger of fearlessness for the country.

Reiterating India's commitment to the doctrine of Credible Minimum Deterrence and No First Use, the statement read, "As a responsible nation, has put in place a robust nuclear command and control structure, effective safety assurance architecture and strict political control, under its It remains committed to the doctrine of Credible Minimum Deterrence and No First Use, as enshrined in the decision taken by the in its meeting chaired by the then Prime Minister on January 04, 2003.

