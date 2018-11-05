Delhi Court postpones hearing in assault case against AAP MLA

A on Monday fixed November 19 as the date for main arguments on the appeal filed by (AAP) Member of (MLA) challenging his conviction in a case related to the alleged assault on a youth in 2016.

The (Sessions Court) has stayed the earlier order of court, which convicted Pehalwan, an MLA from Tughlakabad, and imposed a fine of Rs 2 Lakh on him.

Earlier, Additional Chief Metropolitan had convicted Pehalwan and imposed a fine on him.

Vishal had not been awarded any jail term and gave Pehalwan "an opportunity to reform", in an earlier judgement.

Besides the AAP MLA, two other co-convicts who were also asked to pay a fine of Rs 2 lakh each, also approached the court against the order.

