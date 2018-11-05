Delhi Court postpones hearing in assault case against AAP MLA

A Delhi Court on Monday fixed November 19 as the date for main arguments on the appeal filed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Sahiram Pehalwan challenging his conviction in a case related to the alleged assault on a youth in 2016.
The Patiala House Court (Sessions Court) has stayed the earlier order of magistrate court, which convicted Pehalwan, an MLA from Tughlakabad, and imposed a fine of Rs 2 Lakh on him.
Earlier, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal had convicted Pehalwan and imposed a fine on him.
Vishal had not been awarded any jail term and gave Pehalwan "an opportunity to reform", in an earlier judgement.
Besides the AAP MLA, two other co-convicts who were also asked to pay a fine of Rs 2 lakh each, also approached the court against the order.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU