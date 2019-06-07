DhoniKeepTheGlove: Twitterati backs Dhoni

ICC's request to BCCI seeking the removal of Army insignia from Singh Dhoni's gloves has met with sharp reactions from Indian fans.

A deluge of reactions poured in on backing the best finisher in the world making #DhoniKeepTheGlove the top trend on the micro-blogging website.

"Those having problem with Dhoni's gloves stop watching/playing #DhoniKeepTheGlove," wrote a user.

"#DhoniKeepTheGlove Dhoni has been supporting ...Gloves should be allowed as it won't harm anyone. Also it's just a symbol of pride and tribute to Indian soldiers from MSD," said another.

Dhoni was spotted donning a regimental dagger insignia of the Indian Para Special Forces during India's opening match against in on Wednesday.

Objecting to it, requested BCCI to get it removed leading to a flurry of reactions from supporters of the former

A fan even countered ICC's request by demanding that England too should remove three lions from their jerseys.

"##DhoniKeepTheGlove If there is chance to #Boycott other matches in #ICCWorldCup2019, we will if @ forcefully remove the gloves. # doing disrespect to Indians. @ICC should ask #England to remove #lions from there T-Shirts. #ICCVersusIndia #ICCWC2019 @BCCI should back dhoni," the fan tweeted.

Another fan asked ICC to "focus" on their umpiring rather than "unnecessary rules".

"@ICC First improve your umpiring level and other things, then make unnecessary rules on things like keeping gloves. @BCCI plz support Lt col @msdhoni n ur army. #DhoniKeepTheGlove," the tweet read.

"Dear icc there are more important issues than this please look at umpire standard first #DhoniKeepTheGlove," wrote another Dhoni fan.

defeated in their debut clash and will next face on June 9.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)