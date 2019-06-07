on Friday marked the commencement of the 2019 Women's in with a created around the teams participating in the mega event.

The caricature, notes, celebrates the eighth edition of the tournament with a collage of characters from its upcoming series of doodles by guest artists representing each of the competing countries.

"Each will capture the local excitement of competition as well as what means to the guest personally," said in its description of today's

Over the next month, players from the national teams of 24 countries will compete, with the final match in the biggest Women's yet taking place on July 7 in Lyon,

"No one is more excited than Ettie, the French poussin, this year's official mascot!" Google said in a statement.

Seven teams will be making their eighth consecutive appearance in the Women's World Cup, including the American team, who return as defending champions looking to win their fourth title this year.

Four teams will be making their Women's World Cup debut in 2019: Chile, Scotland, South Africa, and Jamaica--the first team ever to qualify.

