Disproportionate ticket distribution led to our defeat in LS polls, says Bihar Cong chief Qadri

Bihar unit on Saturday said that disproportionate ticket distribution among allies was the reason for the rout of Congress-RJD alliance in the state, where 40 seats are at stake out of which NDA won 39.

"We had never thought that the seats from our quota will be given to the new allies. RLSP got five seats and its contested from two seats while others were crying for one seat. Similarly, Mukesh Sahni was very inexperienced but was still given three seats," said Qadri while talking to ANI.

"We were not given tickets to contest from seats like Darbhanga, Aurangabad, and Karakat, where the party has had a strong support base for long," said Qadri.

"Even after the announcement of giving us 11 seats, our share was later reduced to nine. Uncertainty and delay till the last moment also went against us," he said.

Talking about insisting to resign, Qadri said: " need not resign but the people who were given various responsibilities and failed should be changed. A big reshuffle is needed in the party."

When asked to comment on RJD as compared to his father former Lalu Prasad Yadav, Qadri said: "Tejashwi is young. He is the of Opposition at a young age. However, his comparison with will be unfair.

