Modi elected as NDA leader, to stake claim to form govt

Narendra Modi, who steered the NDA coalition to a massive victory in the elections, was on Saturday unanimously elected the of the and the to head the new government once again.

He was elected at a combined meeting of the newly elected MPs of BJP and the NDA coalition at the by 353 MPs by raising their hands amidst shouts of 'Modi, Modi, Modi' and clapping of hands.

MP Amit Shah, who has himself been elected to for the first time from Gandhinagar, was proposed the Modi's name as the of which was seconded by former and Home Minister Rajnath Singh, another former and Union Minister

"I propose the name of for the of BJP's Parliamentary Party," Shah said moving the resolution.

"With great joy and pleasure I announce that the has unanimously elected Narendra Modiji as its leader," Shah said.

After his formal election as leader of the BJPPP, Akali Dal veteran Prakash Singh Badal moved a resolution on behalf of NDA as leader of the coalition. His resolution was seconded among others by JD(U) Nitish Kumar, Uddhav Thackeray, Ram Vilas Paswan, and Tamil E Palanisamy, and

"Today is a historic day, I have great joy with decision to unanimous decision to appoint Narendra Modiji as its leader. As the leader of which is a long time ally of the BJP, I support this move and congratulate Modiji for the same," Badal said.

Armed with the resolution electing him as leader, Modi will call on President to stake claim to form the new government.

