DMK president Stalin congratulates PM Modi

(DMK) MK on Thursday congratulated for his victory in the Lok Sabha polls and hoped that he would provide a progressive government based on principles of democracy and inclusivity.

"I congratulate on his victory. We hope and wish he will provide a progressive government based on the principles of democracy and inclusivity," he said in a tweet.

also thanked the people of for giving a "resounding victory" to the DMK- alliance in the state.

"With folded hands, we accept the resounding victory given to the DMK- alliance by the people of During the next five years, we will work hard to fulfill the promises made and protect the interest of our state," said in another tweet.

DMK- alliance was leading on 31 seats in the state at the time of filing of this story. Out of these 31 seats, the DMK has won three seats.

Meanwhile, Congress star who often made headlines for his attacks on Modi also congratulated BJP for the victory in the Lok Sabha polls.

"I take a bow to the mandate of the people of .. Voice of the people is the voice of God. Congratulations to the Bharatiya Janata Party!," Sidhu said in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)