Mallikarjun Kharge staring at his first defeat

ANI  |  Politics 

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, who had never lost a single election since the commencement of his political career in 1972, is all set to witness his first defeat as he is trailing behind BJP candidate Umesh G. Jadhav by a huge number of votes in the Gulbarga constituency in Karnataka.

As per latest trends, Jadhav is leading by more than 90,000 votes and has become the first person to defeat Kharge, who was the leader of the Congress party in the outgoing Lok Sabha. Jadhav was a member of the Congress Party and because of Kharge's support he got the Congress party ticket to contest elections in Chincholi and won the elections.

He drifted away from the party in 2018 because of not getting a ministerial position in Congress-JD(S) coalition in Karnataka.

Through a tweet, Kharge accepted the verdict of the people and trusts the democratic functionalities of the nation.

"We accept the result in Gulbarga, the verdict that people gave us, we are accepting it. We believe in democracy. We will discuss how to correct our mistakes and how to strengthen the party." he tweeted.

First Published: Thu, May 23 2019. 20:00 IST

