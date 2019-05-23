Karnataka: Sumalatha defeats Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil from Mandya

Ambareesh, the veteran and wife of late former lawmaker MH created history on Thursday by becoming the first to successfully contest polls from in 52 years.

According to (EC) website, got 51.02 per cent votes (701122 votes). (Secular) candidate from the seat, Nikhil Kumaraswamy, came second with 41.89 per cent votes (575740 votes).

Nikhil is the son of Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy.

In February this year, made headlines for declaring that she would contest elections from Mandya - a seat her husband had represented both as Member of of MH passed away in November last year.

On March 18, Sumalatha announced that she would contest from Mandya parliamentary constituency as an in the elections after gave the seat to JD(S) as a part of the seat-sharing deal finalised between two alliance partners.

BJP had supported her by not fielding any candidate from the Lok Sabha seat.

The BJP-led NDA is comfortably set for a return to power at the centre with the alliance in a comfortable lead on about 340 Lok Sabha seats in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)