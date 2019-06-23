Drones being used in Kanpur to monitor traffic, prevent accidents

The administration is using drone cameras to monitor and prevent accidents in the city, police said on Sunday.

Speaking to ANI, of Police (SP) Kanpur City, Sushil Kumar said, "To prevent deaths and injuries due to road accidents we are using drones to monitor the We also have police officials managing traffic at crossroads."

"The good thing about this drive is that all big and small officials are participating in it to make people aware about We are targetting 10 per cent reduction in cases of deaths due to accidents in the city," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)