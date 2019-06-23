JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Andhra Pradesh: 40 stray dogs killed by civic body, 4 officials suspended
Business Standard

Adityanath orders compensation after 2 children die in Amethi wall collapse

ANI  |  Politics 

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered District Magistrate (DM) to provide due monetary compensation to family members of the two children who died in a wall collapse at Munshiganj, Amethi on Sunday.

Adityanath also expressed condolences over the deaths and has asked the administration to provide the best treatment to the injured child.

The incident took place when the wall of a dilapidated house collapsed on three children playing there, following the heavy rain.

Two children died while one got seriously injured in the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, June 23 2019. 21:06 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU