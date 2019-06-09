Duped by travel agent, 20 people get stuck in Saudi Arabia

As many as 20 people are stuck in after they were allegedly duped by their They had gone to perform 'Umrah' during the holy month of

"They were duped by the who promised that all arrangements including stay, in Mecca, Madina and return ticket to will be made for them. The took Rs 62,000 from each person but no arrangements were made," said Shaik Ibrahim, whose father Shaik Khaleel, mother and grandmother are yet to return.

"They approached local authorities who have arranged for their stay in Telangana stay home in the area. Five people out of the group of 25 have come back. The rest are stuck as they do not have money to buy the return ticket," said Ibrahim.

Urging the authorities to arrange for their return, Ibrahim said: "Visas of some members are also about to expire. I request the to rescue the people who are stuck in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)