8-month-old dies in Jalandhar, family alleges medical negligence

The family members of an infant on Sunday claimed that their eight-month-old child died owing to the medical negligence of the doctors here at a private clinic.

The deceased identified as 8-month-old whose family hails from was taken to a doctor here and the minor allegedly died during the treatment.

"They had come to Jalandhar to meet their relatives, it is when the infant fell sick and started having loose stool. Following the bad health, she was taken to a hospital. During the treatment, the doctor gave an injection to the child," said Sukhdev Singh, (SHO) Bhargava Kendra.

"The family alleged that after the when they brought the child home, she started to collapse. They then took her back to the doctors, they declared the infant dead," Singh added.

While the family of the deceased infant is alleging medical negligence, the doctor claimed that he had referred the patient to another hospital, however, he added that the family failed to do so.

The police has registered a case and has sent the body for post mortem. Further investigation in the matter is underway.

