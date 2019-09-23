Dwayne Johnson shares adorable picture with daughter Jasmine Lia

It seems that Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson also known as The Rock is having a great time with his daughter Jasmine Lia.

The 47-year-old actor shared a sweet picture with his daughter, Jasmine Lia on Instagram.

"[?] (daddy may have put a little nip of tequila in his tea, cos it's always 5 o'clock somewhere) #icherishthesemoments #andgodblessmychair," the father of three captioned the comical picture, in which the muscular actor is crouched in a small chair using toy utensils.

Last month, Johnson officially tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Lauren Hashian, who is a mother to Jasmine and their 16-month-old daughter Tiana Gia, reported People.

The couple got married in an intimate Hawaiian ceremony that Johnson described as "phenomenal." Their daughters absolutely stole the show at the wedding.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)