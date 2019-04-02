EC writes to MoCA, Railways over 'lackadaisical approach' in enforcing Model Code of Conduct

The of India (ECI) on Tuesday wrote to Ministries of Railway and Civil Aviation over 'noncompliance of lawful instructions and lackadaisical approach towards enforcing the model code of conduct'.

"The Commission expresses its serious displeasure over the non-compliance of its lawful instructions and lackadaisical approach towards enforcing the Model Code of Conduct," the said while directing the MoCA to convey the same to

also directed the MoCA to take action against the officer-in-charge and the same is to be reported to the commission.

While pulling up the Ministry of Railways, the said, "The decided that disciplinary action be taken against the officer-in-charge and report of the same to be submitted to it in a week."

This comes after the ministries asked the to provide more time for filing a reply to the poll body's earlier concerns over violation of the MCC.

On March 27, the poll body had written to both ministries, asking them why have the pictures of PM Modi had not been removed from rail tickets and boarding passes even after the MCC had come into effect.

In a notice to the in connection with a viral picture of tea being served in trains in 'Main bhi Chowkidar' cups, the poll body asked the ministry to file a reply.

The EC had also sent a notice to Ministry of Civil Aviation, seeking a reply on Madurai Airport matter where Narendra Modi's picture was seen on airplane boarding passes.

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)