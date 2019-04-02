BJP appoints Tejaswini AnanthKumar as party's Karnataka vice-president

Days after denying her parliamentary ticket, (BJP) on Tuesday appointed former Union Ananth Kumar's wife as the vice- of party's unit.

Making the announcement, BJP BS Yeddyurappa tweeted, "I am very delighted to announce that Smt. @Tej_AnanthKumar has been appointed as state vice of @BJP4Karnataka. Wishing her all the very best."

Tejaswini was recently denied ticket from the South Bengaluru parliamentary constituency, a seat her husband represented since 1996. BJP has fielded 28-year-old as its candidate from the seat in this election.

Despite the denial of ticket, Tejaswini had reaffirmed her support to the party and had said that she was shocked but will stand by the party's decision since the nation comes first.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)