ECI declares Tripura West polls 'void', re-polling on May 12

The of (ECI) has declared 'void', polls held at 168 polling stations in West parliamentary constituency on April 11 and ordered re-polling on May 12.

"After taking all material circumstances into account, the declared under Sub-Sections (2) of Section 58 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 that the poll taken on April 11, 2019, at 168 polling stations in 1- West parliamentary constituency against the assembly segments to be void and appoints May 12 at the date and fix hours from 7 am to 5 pm for taking a fresh poll," an statement said. The assembly segments in West include Simna (ST), Mohanpur, Bamutia (SC), Barjala (SC), Khayerpur, Ramnagar, Town Bordowali, Majlishpur, Mandai Bazar, Takarjala (ST), Pratapgarh (SC), Badharghat (SC), Kamalasagar, Bishalgarh, Golghati, Charilam, Boxanagar, Nalchar, Sonamura, Dhanpur, Bagma (ST), Radhakishorepur, Matabari, Kakraban-Salgarah (SC), Rajnagar (SC) and Belonia.The ECI directed the state's (CEO) to ensure that wide publicity is given in the polling areas. It also directed the to inform political parties and contesting candidates about the fresh poll.

As per ECI, the voter turnout in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections conducted across 18 states and two Union Territories on April 11 was 69.43 per cent.

Tripura was among five states that saw the highest voter turnout. "84.96 per cent from Lakshadweep; 83.79 per cent from West Bengal, 83.26 per cent from Tripura, 83.12 per cent from and 82.82 per cent from Manipur," the EC said.

Polling for two parliamentary constituencies in Tripura was held in two phases - on April 11 and 18. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

