JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

WHO says maximum one-hour screen time per day for kids under 5: Key points

File your I-T return on time or you may end up in jail like this jeweller
Business Standard

Empty Air India flight for San Francisco catches fire at IGI during repair

Air India termed it as a minor incident

ANI 

Air India, Air India flight

A Delhi to San Francisco (Boeing 777) flight of Air India caught fire in Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) at the time of repair work on Wednesday night.

Air India termed it as a minor incident.

The incident took place at the Delhi airport. The fire started during AC repair when the plane was empty. The fire was doused immediately.
First Published: Thu, April 25 2019. 09:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU