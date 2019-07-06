JUST IN
England cricketers take time out for Wimbledon

Ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup semi-final, some of the England cricketers switched off to the centre court of the All England Tennis Club to enjoy the ongoing Wimbledon on Saturday.

Players from England's World Cup squad like skipper Eion Morgan, Joe Root, and Jonny Bairstow were joined by Stuard Broad, James Anderson, Andrew Strauss, Tom, and Sam Curran.

The sporting celebration witnessed the presence of England football manager Gareth Southgate and midfielder Eric Dier in the Royal Box.

The US tennis legend Billie Jean King also marked her attendance as she watched world number one and Australia's Ashleigh Barty beat British player Harriet Dart by 6-1, 6-1. While world number two and Spain's Rafael Nadal outclassed France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga by 6-2, 6-3, 6-2.

The Royal Box guests also saw the greats from the world of rugby, boxing, golf, netball. Some prominent names include British track athlete and Olympic champion Mo Farah, International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) President Sebastian Coe, cyclist Chris Hoy, and sailor Ben Ainslie.

