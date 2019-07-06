Bumrah booms past 100 ODI wickets

India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah completed his 100 One-Day International (ODI) wickets during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match against Sri Lanka on Saturday at Headingley.

The 25-year-old entered his 57th match with 99 ODI wickets under his belt. Bumrah got Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne caught behind cheaply for 10 and achieved his milestone.

ICC in a tweet lauded Bumrah's achievement, saying the fast bowler completed his century.

"A century of ODI wickets for Jasprit Bumrah 100. It's taken him just 57 games to reach the landmark - only one Indian has got there quicker. Can you guess who?" ICC tweeted.

BCCI congratulated Bumrah and said, "100 and counting Congratulations to @Jaspritbumrah93 #TeamIndia #SLvIND #CWC19."

Bumrah went on to bag two more wickets -- Kusal Perera (18) and Angelo Mathews (113) -- to return with the figures of 10-2-37-3 against Sri Lanka.

Angelo Mathews played a knock of 113 runs off 128 balls to power Sri Lanka to post 264 for the loss of seven wickets on board in their 50-over quota.

For India, Bumrah picked up three wickets, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, and Ravindra Jadeja took one wicket each.

