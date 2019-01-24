Experience private jet trip for free with PINKSTA app

PINKSTA, the app that gives best offers on offline transactions and purchases, is coming up again with its unbelievable offer. Nobody except has ever given away a luxury prize to fly in a Private Jet.

The first one that was held few months ago, witnessed the winners and promoters travelling in a private jet for free. This time, is giving this opportunity to all its loyal customers to experience world-class luxury.

In the upcoming The Fairytale's exhibition scheduled to be held at Shangri-La's - on 9th February, will organize a lucky draw wherein one of the regular customers of the app will get free tickets to fly in a private jet.

According to Rajneesh Khattar and Vasu Dev, Co-founders, PINKSTA, "Our aim from the very starting was to come up with a unique proposition for the customers. Thus, the idea of on offline purchases was introduced in contrast to the evolving online industry. Since then, the concept has been well-accepted by our customers.

is part of our marketing strategy as we feel it will help to retain the customers and also encourage new ones to use the PINKSTA app. Another important aspect towards the offer is to educate new customers regarding the benefits of using the app. It is as simple as upload the bill and get the cashback. This means that if there is a cashback of 30% cashback at a garment outlet, the customer who shops for Rs. 5000/-, gets a cashback of Rs. 1500/- on uploading the shopping bill. We hope that our customers are happy with this offer and we will surely attempt to bring more such beneficial schemes for them."

Currently operating in Delhi-NCR, PINKSTA has plans to expand PAN For this, the company is on the spree of partnering with vendors in various categories like Restaurants, Eateries, Bars, Lounges, Cafes, Spas, Salons, Beauty Parlours and Fashion Stores.

