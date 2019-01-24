Dia Mirza felicitates winners at India Achievers Awards - 2019

-
ALSO READ
Alliance School of Business Ranked #10 Best B-School by Outlook Magazine
Industry advisory boards, engineering clinics among best practices adopted by technical institutes
Soha Ali Khan felicitates achievers at India Leadership Awards
ARTIST Introduces Digital Collaborative Model to Skill Doctors
Punjab schools to follow CBSE syllabus
-
India Achievers Awards, 2019, conceived and initiated by Blindwink is aimed at eulogising and felicitating the achievers.
The most sought after awards was organised on January 20, 2019 (Sunday) at the Taj Hotel in Bengaluru by Blindwink.
India Achievers Awards, 2019 recognised achievers, innovators and leaders for demonstrating innovation, dedication, creativity, and excellence in different sectors. The awards were the result of tireless efforts of Blindwink.in spread over three months, which included nomination, comprehensive market research, opinion survey, web research, categorisation of the nominations based on various parameters and finally choosing the winners through a panel of distinguished jury.
Bollywood actress Dia Mirza was the Chief Guest for the event who gave away the award certificates and trophies to the title holders in their respective categories.
Addressing the gathering, the Chief Guest echoed the view that awards for recognising are an essential part of every industry, be an organisation or individual. Receiving an award indicates honour and respect that encourages and instills confidence, she noted.
The list of awardees are:
Motion Institute Of Management Studies - Best Business School For Highest International Placements 2019, The Dronacharya School - Most Aspiring Woman Edupreneur & Principal, Summit Overseas Consultancy - Best Overseas Education Consultant In Mumbai, NEC Japanese Language Academy - India's Best Japanese Language Academy, Pristine PPC Solutions - Best Google Partners Agency And Digital Marketing & Technology Training Institute In Punjab, Onco Life Cancer Centre - Best Superspecialty Hospital in Oncology in Maharashtra, Ar.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU