Equities move in narrow range, Sensex closes at 36,195

Equities moved in a narrow range on Thursday as investors awaited the presentation of interim Budget on February 1 while the closed at 36,195, up 86.63 points.

The NSE Index closed 18.30 points higher at 10,849 with some negative bias weighed by automobile and

Market experts said investors are also awaiting the outcome of Reserve Bank's monetary policy meeting scheduled for February 7.

Asian share moved up marginally after the Wall Street ended higher. However, there was nervousness as investors await new developments on US- trade talks.

Political uncertainty in the and worries about weakening global economic growth kept many investors on the sidelines.

There were no major surprises in corporate earnings for the last quarter of 2018, as Indian attention moves toward election campaigning ahead of the in April.

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)