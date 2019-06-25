Explore the world with exclusive international opportunities at Pearl Academy

Have you been waiting to fulfil your of studying abroad? Do you wish to expand your horizon? Well, here is your chance to turn your into reality.

Strengthening its commitment to provide academic excellence and quality learning experience, Pearl Academy, India's leading institute of design, fashion, and media has now on offer exclusive international opportunities for each of its students enrolling from Year 2019 onwards.

Every student from undergraduate or post graduate programs, will have an opportunity to get a 100 per cent scholarship on a 4 week study program at leading colleges based in Europe, UK, or

For students who complete their undergraduate program at Pearl Academy, 50 per cent scholarship on tuition fee will be provided for international post-graduate programs at partner institutes including London College of Contemporary Arts, London College of Creative Media, Institute of and Innovation; London School of and Finance, Singapore; University of Applied Sciences, Europe; German International and Administration, Berlin-Hanover-Hamburg; Florida Polytechnic University; Toronto and many more.

In addition to this, a free professional certificate program in Enterprise Design Thinking by global IBM, will also be available for these students.

also facilitates opportunities for international degree options for all its students enrolled for undergraduate programs; through its strategic collaborations with internationally renowned academic institutions such as University of Derby, UK; Manchester Metropolitan University, UK and Torrens University,

These collaborations enable the sharing of global best practices, promote collaborative learning and enhance international experience for students offering them an increased network of international opportunities while pursuing their professional goals.

Besides participating in international exchange programs, competitions, summer workshops, attending master classes by global faculty; a large number of students have been travelling abroad for Masters, have been winning accolades and representing in International forums such as Graduate Fashion Week, Dubai Design Week, New York Fashion Week, World Skills competition etc.

Those wanting to know more on these opportunities can register for FB Live session on 2nd July. Admissions are open for undergraduate and post graduate programs, 11 month professional certificate programs and 11 month weekend programs. Apply by 1st July for entrance exam on 6th July.

