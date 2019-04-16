Facebook scrapping messenger payments in UK

Facebook is ending its peer-to-peer payments ability through its messenger in the UK. The company has started notifying its users in the region that it is ending support for the money transfers.
James Whatley posted a screenshot of the intimation note by Facebook, which states that the P2P money transfer service will be discontinued starting June 15, 2019.
Although P2P transfers will be disabled, Facebook will continue to support other transactions such as donations to charitable organisations.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
