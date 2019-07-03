Facilitating armed forces' readiness is top priority of government: MoS for Defence Naik

Union Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik on Wednesday informed the Lok Sabha that the country's armed forces were in all readiness to deal with any challenges.

The minister, who was responding to questions in the Lok Sabha, said: "Based on threat assessment and security imperatives, the government constantly reviews the security scenario and takes steps to induct appropriate defence."

"The equipment procurement is a continuous process. Highest priority is accorded to optimally equip the armed forces and keep them in a state of readiness," he said.

Naik was responding to questions asked by Members of Parliament Khagen Murmu and Dr Sukanta Majumdar.

They wanted to know if the US has approved the sale of armed drones to India and if the US has also offered integrated air and missile defence systems to India. They had also asked if a deal for the Advanced Surface to Air Missile System (NASAMS-II) with the US were also underway.

