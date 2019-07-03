Hauz Qazi: Nine arrested, including four juveniles

Nine people have been arrested in connection with the vandalisation of a temple here in Hauz Qazi area of Central Delhi, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Mandeep Singh Randhawa on Wednesday.

"We have arrested a total of nine people in connection with the vandalisation of a temple in Hauz Qazi area. Four adults and four juveniles have been arrested while the age of the ninth accused is being verified. We are also looking at the CCTV footage from all the cameras installed in the area," the DCP told reporters here.Earlier on Sunday night, a mob had a vandalised a temple in Hauz Qazi area of Delhi after an altercation over a parking issue.

"Tensions arose between two groups from different communities after some altercation and scuffle escalated over a parking issue in Hauz Qazi. We have taken legal action and all efforts are being made to pacify feelings and bring about amity. People are requested to help in restoring normalcy," a tweet by DCP Central Delhi on Monday read.

The police had taken control of the area and mediated to ensure cordial relations are restored in the area following the incident.

