Fadnavis asks authorities to immediately resolve issues related to cooperative banks

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday chaired a meeting here at Vidhan Bhavan and addressed various issues of Nagpur, Wardha and Buldhana's District Cooperative Central Banks (DCCBs).

Fadnavis directed concerned authorities to take immediate steps so that DCCBs can provide loans to farmers.

He also directed the opening of branches of MS Cooperative bank in these three areas and other remedies for providing loans to farmers.

Ministers Subhash Deshmukh, Sanjay Kute and other officials were present in the meeting.

