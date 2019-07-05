Faf Du Plessis not willing to make career decisions amid SA's woeful WC run

As South Africa displayed an appalling performance in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, skipper Faf du Plessis said that it is not the right time for him to be making career decisions.

"My plan for myself was to commit fully to the World Cup and not even think of anything else. I didn't want my mind to start drifting into the future. I wanted to be completely present. Right now, is possibly not the best decision to be making decisions because you are disappointed. You don't want to be in this mode when you're making career decisions," Sport24.co.za quoted Du Plessis as saying.

Du Plessis further added: "It's a case of taking some time off and reflecting on what the future is like for me and what my purpose is going forward."

South Africa managed to register just two victories from their eight matches, including a washed-out game. Currently, the Proteas sits on the eighth position with five points.

Although South Africa still has one game left in the tournament, they would not be able to get a spot in the semi-finals.

South Africa will compete against top-position Australia in their last match of the tournament on July 6.

