Andreas Pereira extends contract with Manchester United

Manchester United's Andreas Pereira has signed a contract on Friday which extends his stay at the club until June 2023.

The 23-year old is elated over his contract extension and is looking forward to starting his campaign.

"I have spent so long in Manchester that I now regard the city and the club as my home and I'm extremely happy to continue my career here. The manager has shown great faith in me and I can't wait to get this campaign started under him," the club's official website quoted Pereira as saying.

Pereira further added that: "We know that we all have to work hard and that started on day one of pre-season. I will be doing everything I can to help us perform the way we need to, this season and beyond. I also want to thank my family for the trust they have in me and God for the opportunity he has given me."

The club's manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, praised Pereira for his energy and hard work.

"Andreas has become an important member of the squad with his energy and hard work in midfield. He works non-stop every day in training, has a great character and knows what he has to do to continue his development here. We all look forward to working with him in the season ahead," Solskjaer said.

