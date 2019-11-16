Feud with Scooter Braun, Scott Borchetta 'extremely upset' Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift has been going through a hard time while dealing with the recent drama involving American record executive Scooter Braun and Big Machine Label Group co-founder Scott Borchetta.

A source told People magazine about Taylor being "extremely upset" over Braun and Borchetta barring her from performing her old hits at the 'American Music Awards' later this month -- an allegation which she made on her Twitter account on November 14.

"For Taylor to express her frustration and label it intimidation publicly, she is obviously extremely upset, this is something that has been frustrating to her for several months and it continues," People quoted the source as saying.

The source explained that Taylor is expressing her truth and doesn't care what other people say. "This is her life and she finds the whole album catalog drama insanely wrong. She wants her fans to know what's going on."

"She is an artist who tries to share her music with her fans. When she isn't able to, she will obviously be upset about it," the source continued.

"I've been planning to perform a medley of my hits throughout the decade on the show. Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun have now said that I'm not allowed to perform my old songs on television because they claim that would be re-recording my music before I'm allowed to next year," she wrote.

The singer also revealed she has been working with Netflix on a documentary about her 'life for the past few years,' but that Borchetta and Braun -- who purchased Big Machine Label Group for USD 300 million earlier this year, have "declined the use of my older music or performance footage for this project."

According to Swift, Borchetta tried to negotiate and offered to let her perform and use her music if she agreed not to re-record "copycat versions" of her old songs and "stop talking about him and Scooter Braun."

However, the superstar put forth her criticism of the business partners and asked her fans for their help.

"The message being sent to me is very clear. Basically, be a good little girl and shut up. Or you'll be punished," wrote Swift. "Please let Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun know how you feel about this."

Without naming specific artists, Swift also asked her fans to reach out to Braun's clients in hopes that they "can talk some sense into the men who are exercising tyrannical control over someone who just wants to play the music she wrote.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)