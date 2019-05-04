FIR registered against Yechury

An FIR has been registered in Haridwar against CPM for his statement that epics 'Ramayana' and 'Mahabharata' are full of instances of violence and battles.

Yoga Guru Ramdev along with other seers had earlier today filed a complaint with SSP, Haridwar, against Yechury.

"We have filed a complaint against Yechury, who has insulted our ancestors. It is an offence. He should be put behind the bars. We have demanded a strict investigation into the matter," Ramdev said.

On Thursday, Yechury attacked BJP for fragmenting society for votes through its divisive policies, branding religious epics 'Ramayana' and 'Mahabharata' as specimens of Hindu violence.

"Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur said that Hindus don't believe in violence. Many kings and principalities have fought battles in the country. Even 'Ramayana' and 'Mahabharata' are also filled with instances of violence," he had said.

"Being a 'Pracharak,' you narrate the epics but still claim Hindus can't be violent? What is the logic behind saying there is a religion which engages in violence and we Hindus don't," he had said.

Since then, several leaders have criticised Yechury for making the remark, with the saying that the CPI-M should drop his name 'Sitaram.

