Flights stand delayed at major airports in the US, including and Florida, due to staffing issues apparently caused by the ongoing partial government shutdown.

"We have experienced a slight increase in sick leave at two facilities. We are mitigating the impact by augmenting staffing, rerouting traffic and increasing spacing between aircraft when needed," a statement issued by the noted.

Furthermore, Air traffic stands delayed at City's LaGuardia, Philadelphia, and New Jersey's airports due to staffing issues during the shutdown.

Over 800,000 federal workers have gone without pay since December 22, when the shutdown came into place due to an impasse between the US Congress and US They are at loggerheads over funding for a wall on USA's southern border with Mexico, leading to the shutdown.

Trump has repeatedly reinforced the need for a wall, while Democrats have spoken against it, slamming it as wastage of money.

The shutdown completed 35 days on January 25, with no end in sight as two funding bills, aimed at reopening the government, failed to get 60 votes in the US Senate on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)