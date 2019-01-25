Maldives to have "very limited" defence ties with China: Maldivian Defence Minister

Maldivian Defence Mariyam Ahmed Didi, who is on a three-day visit here, spoke about increasing ties with and said the coastal surveillance radars given by were in the process of being installed in her country.

The radars would help in enhancing the security of and take care of any illegal activities which may be happening around her country, she said.

"I do not think there is anything to worry for the as our both governments share the same values... Of course, is an important development partner but our engagement with the Chinese in that sense, in the defence sector, would be very limited in the future," Didi told ANI here.

The stated this when asked about apprehensions in that was tilting towards

Asked if the would want to have more engagement with India, she said, "more with India, Yes."

The is on her maiden visit to India and is accompanied by the of Maj Gen and other senior military personnel.

The Minister said the people of Maldives want stronger ties with democratic countries like India.

Asked if the would want more helicopters from India, she said the issue will be discussed along with the Dornier aircraft, which has been offered by for maritime surveillance operations.

"The choppers have been very useful as recently, when the of had gone missing in the sea, the choppers helped us locate him. They have also helped in saving the lives of ten people. The people want these services and they are very helpful," the Minister said.

India has deployed two ALH Dhruv helicopters in the Maldives including one each from the and the

On the coastal surveillance radar installation in the Maldives, the Minister said the process had started during the regime of but was stalled as the ties between the two countries "had soured".

She expressed hope that the important project would help in enhancing overall security scenario in her country.

