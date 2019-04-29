Forces trying to malign Begusarai's image will face defeat: Kanhaiya Kumar

CPI candidate from seat, on Monday asserted that the forces trying to malign the image of the parliamentary constituency will have to face the defeat when the result will be announced on May 23.

Before casting his vote at a polling centre in the city, former Kanhaiya said, " ko badnam karne wali takton ko mein muh ki khani padegi (The forces working to malign the image of Begusarai will have to face the defeat.)"

In Begusarai constituency, Kanhaiya will be contesting against BJP's Giriraj Singh and Tanveer Hassan of the RJD.

Giriraj Singh cast his vote at polling booth number 33 in Barahiya of district. Before casting voting, the offered prayers at Barahiya's Shaktidham.

Several prominent Bollywood personalities including Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Swara Bhaskar, and have campaigned for Kanhaiya.

