Forces trying to malign Begusarai's image will face defeat: Kanhaiya Kumar

-
ALSO READ
Snubbed by Oppn alliance in Bihar, CPI fields Kanhaiya Kumar from Begusarai
CPI says Kanhaiya Kumar will contest polls despite chargesheet
Youths want to study but some people want them to make 'pakodas', says Kanhaiya
Giriraj upset over being shifted to Begusarai
Giriraj Singh to contest from Begusarai: Amit Shah
-
CPI candidate from Begusarai Lok Sabha seat, Kanhaiya Kumar on Monday asserted that the forces trying to malign the image of the parliamentary constituency will have to face the defeat when the result will be announced on May 23.
Before casting his vote at a polling centre in the city, former JNU Students' Union president Kanhaiya said, "Begusarai ko badnam karne wali takton ko Begusarai mein muh ki khani padegi (The forces working to malign the image of Begusarai will have to face the defeat.)"
In Begusarai Lok Sabha constituency, Kanhaiya will be contesting against BJP's Giriraj Singh and Tanveer Hassan of the RJD.
Giriraj Singh cast his vote at polling booth number 33 in Barahiya of Lakhisarai district. Before casting voting, the BJP leader offered prayers at Barahiya's Shaktidham.
Several prominent Bollywood personalities including Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Swara Bhaskar, and Prakash Raj have campaigned for Kanhaiya.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU