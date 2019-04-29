RJD's candidate from Jahanabad an 'RSS agent': Tej Pratap Yadav

Rashtriya (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad's son Pratap Yadav, who has floated a new outfit called 'Lalu Rabri Morcha', on Sunday alleged that the RJD's candidate from Jahanabad is an "agent of the RSS."

Pratap and his brother were seen to be at loggerheads over the choice of Pratap wanted his to contest from Jahanabad as RJD candidate while Tejashwi rejected his suggestion and declared that Surendra Yadav as the party candidate from Jahanabad.

Addressing an election rally here in support of Chandra Prakash, Tej Pratap said: "RJD's candidate from Jahanabad is a 'darban' (guard) of Lalu. Due to my father's imprisonment, wrong people were given ticket in the RJD. The ticket was given to a person who is a sycophant."

Tej Pratap further alleged that RJD's candidate is an "He is a man of dirty thinking and an agent of RSS," he said.

Earlier, had said that he would contest as an in the Lok Sabha elections. He had said that Tejashwi is surrounded by "courtiers" who want to create a rift between the brothers.

voted had voted in the last three phases of the Lok Sabha elections. Polling for five parliamentary seats is underway in the state today.

It will also witness polls on May 6, 12 and 19 for the remaining out of its 40 parliamentary seats. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

