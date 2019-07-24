Four MTV VMA nominations for Jonas brothers, Priyanka feels 'unbelievably proud'

Priyanka Chopra is "unbelievably proud" for Jonas brothers who made it to the MTV Video Music Awards with four nominations.

These nominations come after the brother trio made their comeback to the music scene after a hiatus of ten years. The trio has been nominated in four categories namely - Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop for their single 'Sucker' released in March.

Expressing her happiness, Priyanka congratulated husband Nick Jonas along with Joe and Kevin for the nominations and urged fans to vote for them.

"Four major VMA nominations for The Jonas Brothers today! Unbelievably proud [?] Nick Jonas Kevin Jonas Joe Jonas. Go vote!" she tweeted.

Nick shared the same on his Instagram handle and wrote, "This is unreal! Thank you @mtv and all of you for being the best fans in the world. VIDEO OF THE YEAR, ARTIST OF THE YEAR, SONG OF THE YEAR & BEST POP nominations at the VMAS."

Nick, Joe and Kevin dropped their much-awaited album 'Happiness Begins' in June. The album is their fifth and includes tracks titled 'Only Human', 'I Believe (Showed Me)', 'Used To Be', 'Every Single Time', 'Don't Throw It Away', 'Love Her', 'Happy When I am Sad', 'Trust', 'Strangers', 'Hesitate', 'Rollercoaster', 'Comeback'.

Jonas Brothers have more in store for their fans as they are all set for the 'Happiness Begins' world tour which will kickstart on August 4 in Miami, Florida. The tour will be on till October 20.

