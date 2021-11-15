Four soldiers killed, 14 others injured in armed attack in Mali

-
Four soldiers were killed and over a dozen were wounded in a terrorist attack in southwestern Mali, the country's military says.
A group of armed terrorists attacked a security post in the Koulikoro Region on Sunday afternoon, a statement from the Malian Armed Forces (FAMA) says.
According to preliminary data, four FAMA members were killed and 14 others were injured. Six of the attackers were killed.
FAMA specified that three of the injured soldiers were evacuated from the area on a helicopter.
