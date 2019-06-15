Freida Pinto wraps up shooting for Ron Howard's next

Freida Pinto, along with co- and Owen Asztalos, have wrapped up shooting for Ron Howard's unnamed flick, which is based on J.D. Vance's bestselling book 'Hillbily Elegy'.

The film is about the modern exploration of the American dream, which is narrated by Appalachian family's youngest member, reported Variety.

Vanessa Taylor, the 'The Shape of Water' wrote the screenplay for the movie. Howard, and produced the film along with producers and Vance will.

The film will be aired on Netflix, which boarded the project in January.

The 'Slumdog Millionaire' has appeared on earlier as well, in 'Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle'. She is also lending her voice for the upcoming show 'Mira, '

Other than Freida, the movie also stars Amy Adams, Glenn Close, Haley Bennett, and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)