Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson are in relationship!

-
ALSO READ
Cara Delevingne, Machine Gun Kelly to feature in Punk'
Hope to inspire girls who aren't normal: Cara Delevingne
Cara Delevingna, Machine Gun Kelly team up for 'Punk'
Bobby Cannavale, Ashley Benson join 'Lapham Rising'
Idris Elba to play new character in 'Suicide Squad 2' as Deadshot is dropped
-
Finally British model Cara Delevingne and actor Ashley Benson have confirmed their romantic relationship!
Delevingne posted a video of herself with Benson engaging in some steamy intimate act, reported E! Online.
"#PRIDE," Delevingne captioned the video and tagged Benson.
Though the couple kept their relationship under wraps, fans have been suspecting that the couple is in a relationship as they started spending more time with each other.
In August last year, Benson began wearing a necklace with the initials 'A' and 'C.'
Delevingne opened up about her sexuality in 2015.
"Once I spoke about my sexual fluidity, people were like, 'So you're gay,'. And I'm like, 'No, I'm not gay.' A lot of the friends I have who are straight have such an old way of thinking. It's, 'So you're just gay, right?' [They] don't understand it," said Delevingne.
"Someone is in a relationship with a girl one minute, or a boy is in a relationship with a boy, I don't want them to be pigeonholed. Imagine if I got married to a man. Would people be like. 'She lied to us!" she added.
Reportedly, Delevingne was romantically linked to Paris Jackson and dated singer St. Vincent a few years ago.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU