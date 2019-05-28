French Open: Serena Williams vanquishes Vitalia Diatchenko

overpowered to register a 2-6, 6-1, 6-0 victory in the first round of here on Monday.

After losing the first set everything worked out well for Williams and she came out furiously to dominate Diatchenko and registered thumping victories in the next two sets which included a bagel in the final set.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion, who struggled with a for much of the season, was playing her second match on the red clay after withdrawing from the second round of the Internazionali BNL d'

If Williams manages to clinch her 24th Grand Slam title, she will equal Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 Grand Slam titles.

Williams will now face either Japan's Kurumi Nara or to secure her place in the last 32.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)