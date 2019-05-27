Novak Djokovic sails into 2nd round of French Open

sailed into the second round of as he defeated 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 in the first round on Monday.

World number one Djokovic was seen at his best and displayed his trademark attacking play in the first round match that lasted for an hour and 36 minutes on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

As a result of this win, the Serbian recorded his 22nd consecutive Grand Slam win and this is his 64th win at

Djokovic looked impressive throughout the match and he barely lost a point on serve and he had to play against only two break points.

The 32-year-old fired 23 aces and 13 unforced errors and he controlled the pace of the match with deep and accurate groundstrokes, leaving Hurkacz far behind.

Both the players were able to land a significant number of first serves in, but Djokovic made a difference with the second serve.

The Serbian lost only five points behind the initial shot, maintaining the pressure on Hubert.

Djokovic was able to forge a lead of 6-4, 6-2 in just 64 minutes. Finally in the third set, an ace helped Djokovic to hold at love in the eighth game and as a result, he made his way into the second round.

Earlier today, also entered the second round of as he defeated Yannick Hanfmann 6-2, 6-1, 6-3 in the first round.

