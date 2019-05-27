Rahi Sarnobat bags third gold medal for India in ISSF World Cup

-
Rahi Sarnobat added a third gold medal in India's medal tally at the ISSF World Cup 2019 in Munich on Monday as she stood at the top spot in the 25m pistol event.
India are now on top of the medals tally in Munich after two days.
Sarnobat has also claimed an Olympic quota place for Tokyo 2020 in the process.
Olena Kostevych from Ukraine won the silver medal whereas Bulgaria's Antoaneta Boneva won the bronze medal.
Earlier in the day, the 17-year-old Saurabh Chaudhary bagged a gold medal in the 10m air pistol category.
The teenager broke his own world record of 245 as he shot 246.3 in the finals to take the top spot. Chaudhary claimed the second gold medal at the ISSF World Cup 2019 in Munich for India.
Chaudhary had already booked a quota for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics during his maiden World Cup outing in New Delhi in February where he bagged a gold medal. The teenager has also won a gold medal in the Youth Olympic Games and Asian Games.
Apurvi Chandela won the first gold medal for India in the ISSF World Cup in Munich on Sunday after registering a score of 251.
