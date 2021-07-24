India urges G20 nations to reduce high emissions to leave a better future

-
-
India has urged the group of 20 nations with per capita greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions above the world average to take immediate steps to reduce their emissions so that the world stays on the right track to leave a better planet for future generations.
Union Minister of Power and New and Renewable Energy R K Singh led a delegation from India at the G20 Energy and Climate Joint Ministerial Meeting that was held on Friday virtually and was attended by energy and environment ministers from G20 nations.
R K Singh apprised the delegates from the G20 countries in the meeting about the significant progress made by India in meeting its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) targets while staying committed to meeting its climate goals under the Paris Agreement, according to statement from the ministry.
The Indian delegation in the G 20 meeting said that India has already achieved an emission reduction of 28 per cent over 2005 levels and is all set to exceed its NDC commitments before 2030, the press release further stated
India has achieved 38.5 per cent installed capacity from renewables, said the Indian delegation.
G20 Energy and Climate Joint Ministerial Meeting 2021 was held under the Italian Presidency on Friday in Naples. Energy and Environment Ministers from the G20 nations participated and deliberated upon the pressing issue of climate change, said the press release.
NationallyDetermined Contributions (NDCs) are at the heart of the Paris Agreement which requires each country to outline and communicate their post-2020 climate actions.
Under the NDCs, India has committed to having 40 per cent of the total installed capacity from renewables by 2030 and also to reduce its emissions by 33-35 per cent from 2005 levels.
