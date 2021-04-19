Climate change: Israel aims to reduce 80% greenhouse gas emissions by 2050

The Israeli Ministry of Energy has announced a national plan which includes a main target of reducing 80 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

The plan also aims to shut down all coal-fired power plants by 2025, reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the electricity sector by 75 to 85 per cent by 2050, increase electricity generation from renewable energy (mainly from solar energy), and improve the energy consumption per unit of produce by 1.3 per cent every year, Xinhua news agency quoted the Ministry as saying on Sunday.

To achieve the goals, the program includes the development of innovative technologies, improvements in the power grid, changes in energy use by households, transition to electric vehicles, and more, it said.

The plan addresses Israel's electricity, transportation, industrial and natural gas economies, as well as regional infrastructure planning and collaborations, the Ministry added.

